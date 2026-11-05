After Trump's Midterm Rout, Will India Need a New 'Dost' in the Democrats?

No one in the Indian establishment has greater expertise on the United States or experience of India-US ties than External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He was in Atlanta a few days before the US midterm elections to take part in the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting.

From there, he went to the Caribbean island country of Antigua and Barbuda to represent India at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Did he sense the Republican Party rout in the midterm election and advise Prime Minister Narendra Modi appropriately? Or did he watch with surprise the enormous change that took place in the US political landscape from the pleasant environs of Antigua and Barbuda?

That there was a likelihood of the election going positively for the Democratic Party was anticipated, but only a perspicacious observer could have predicted a rout which, would greatly weaken US President Donald Trump.