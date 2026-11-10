US Midterms: Blue-nami’s Warnings/Lessons for Trump and Modi

I was blessed to be in America in the first week of November 2026. Because I witnessed one of the most dramatic revivals of a pummeled and castrated democracy. Its surreal and swift deconstruction had begun on 23 January 2025.

Within days, President Donald Trump’s cowboy-cum-mafia raids neutered 250 years of a painstaking, robust democracy. Tariffs disrupted decades of stable trade relationships. Lawless federal agents killed, kidnapped, and deported citizens with utter disregard for any “due process.” Political families, led by POTUS’s, exploited insider access to enrich themselves by billions of dollars.

America-led global institutions like the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), World Health Organisation (WHO), Paris Accord, and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) were dismantled in the wink of an evil eye. Assassinations, wars, and annihilation got wreaked in Iran, Palestine, Ukraine, Russia, Strait of Hormuz, and across a swathe of West Asian kingdoms. American “exceptionalism” was disfigured into “rogue-ism.”