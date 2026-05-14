Trump Meets Xi At Beijing Summit: US Seeks China’s Support on Iran War

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United States President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing on 14 May for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The meeting marked Trump’s first visit to China since 2017 and included a formal welcome at the Great Hall of the People.
Both leaders participated in a ceremonial guard of honour and exchanged remarks before beginning discussions on trade, the Iran conflict, and the Taiwan issue. The summit was attended by senior officials and business leaders from both countries.
According to The Indian Express, President Xi Jinping described the relationship between China and the United States as “historically significant” and emphasised the need for both countries to “prosper together.”
Donald Trump responded by calling Xi a “great leader” and stated, “We’re going to have a fantastic future together.” The summit’s agenda included trade, technology, arms sales, and the ongoing war in Iran.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the summit featured an elaborate welcome ceremony, with both leaders exchanging handshakes and warm remarks. Trump was accompanied by top officials and business leaders, including Elon Musk and Jensen Huang.
The summit’s timing was considered politically sensitive, with Trump’s approval ratings under pressure due to the Middle East conflict.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, Xi Jinping stated, “A stable China-U.S. relationship is a boon for the world. Cooperation benefits both sides, while confrontation harms both. We should be partners and not rivals.”
Trump echoed this sentiment, saying the relationship between the two countries “is going to be better than ever before.” The summit included discussions on extending a one-year tariff truce and addressing unresolved trade and geopolitical tensions.
As coverage revealed, the summit’s agenda was dominated by global conflict, international trade, and artificial intelligence. Trump’s recent military actions in Iran and the resulting global energy concerns were discussed, with the US seeking China’s cooperation on the Iran crisis. The summit also addressed the ongoing trade war, with both sides aiming to stabilise their economic relationship.
In the middle of the talks, statements indicated that Xi Jinping warned Trump about the risks associated with the Taiwan issue. Xi described Taiwan as “the most important issue in China-US relations” and cautioned that mishandling it could lead to “conflict” between the two countries. Trump had previously stated he would discuss US arms sales to Taiwan with Xi, a departure from past US policy.
Further reporting indicated that Xi told Trump, “If mishandled, the two nations could collide or even come into conflict, pushing the entire China-US relationship into a highly perilous situation.” The Taiwan issue remained a central point of concern throughout the summit.
In addition to the main summit, analysis showed that security was heightened in Beijing, with local authorities maintaining tight control during Trump’s visit. The summit was closely watched for any developments on the Iran conflict, trade disputes, and broader geopolitical tensions between the world’s two largest economies.
On the Iran issue, further details emerged that Trump sought Chinese intervention for a resolution, given China’s significant economic ties with Iran. The summit’s outcome on this front remained uncertain, with both sides weighing potential concessions and strategic interests.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.