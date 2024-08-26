UP: How Anti-conversion Law is Now More Hostile to Liberty and Religious Freedom

Now, if we consider the case which involved a young woman named Hadiya (born Akhila Ashokan) from Kerala, who converted to Islam and married a Muslim man named Shafin Jahan. Hadiya's father, Asokan KM, challenged the marriage, alleging that his daughter was brainwashed and forced to convert to Islam, and that her marriage was a case of "love jihad" (a term used by some to describe an alleged campaign by Muslim men to convert Hindu women through marriage).

When the matter reached the Kerala High Court in WP (Crl.) No. 297 of 2016, it said that the motivation behind her marriage was to traffic her outside the country and observed that Hadiya was “weak” and vulnerable to exploitation despite being an adult. When Hadiya filed a Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court ( Shafin Jahan v Asokan KM and Ors ) the High Court’s observations were criticised and the apex court opined that the High Court had “erred by reflecting upon the social radicalisation” and the order was absolutely unnecessary.

In a separate concurring opinion, Justice DY Chandrachud observed that “the schism between Hadiya and her father may be unfortunate. But it was no part of the jurisdiction of the High Court to decide what it considered to be a ‘just’ way of life or ‘correct’ course of living for Hadiya. She has absolute autonomy over her person. Hadiya appeared before the High Court and stated that she was not under illegal confinement. There was no warrant for the High Court to proceed further in the exercise of its jurisdiction under Article 226."