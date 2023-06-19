Karnataka: Repeal of Anti-Conversion Law a Win for the Church and Civil Society

For many in the church, civil society, or just for those wanting to legalise a live-in marital status, it was with great joy that they read the announcement that the law, which civil society and the church under the redoubtable leadership of Bangalore Archbishop Peter Machado had fought tooth and nail for more than a year, was being repealed.

But the news was not without a slight palpitation of the heart. The English newspapers perhaps did not carry the import of Law minister H K Patil’s words and reported that only the tweaks in the BJP’s laws were to be repealed.

The Siddaramaiah government cleared all doubts at the second cabinet meeting, announcing repealing the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022 — popularly known as the anti-conversion law. The cleansing of the rule books would continue with reversing the changes made to Kannada and Social Studies school textbooks by the Bommai government, including lessons on the founders of the Hindutva ideology.

The anti-conversion Bill in Karnataka is like laws passed in several States when they were or are being ruled by the BJP such as Gujarat (2021), Madhya Pradesh (2021), Uttar Pradesh (2021), Himachal Pradesh (2019), Uttarakhand (2018), Jharkhand (2017), Rajasthan (2006) and Chhattisgarh (2006). Arunachal has the law but has not enforced it. Many northern states do not have the law yet, but police and politicians behave as if this is a national law.