Bail for Undertrials: On Supreme Court’s Judgment in Sheikh Javed Iqbal’s Case

A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court in Union of India vs KA Najeeb , considered an appeal filed by the Union of India through the NIA against an order passed by the High Court of Kerala granting bail to an accused undertrial facing trial for allegedly committing offences, amongst others, under Sections 16, 18, 18B, 19 and 20 of the UAPA.

In KA Najeeb (Supra), while referring to the decision of this Court in NIA vs Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, this court opined that the High Court had virtually conducted a mini-trial and determined the admissibility of certain evidence which exceeded the limited scope of a bail proceeding. Not only was it beyond the statutory mandate of prima-facie assessment under Section 43D (5) of the UAPA, it was premature and could have prejudiced the trial as well. Under these circumstances, this court in Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali (supra) had to intervene leading to the cancellation of the bail granted.

It is important to note that the judgment of KA Najeeb was passed by a three-judge bench and in this context, the Supreme Court in this case i.e. Sheikh Javed (Supra) observed that:

“Even in the case of interpretation of a penal statute, howsoever stringent it may be, a constitutional court has to lean in favour of constitutionalism and the rule of law of which liberty is an intrinsic part. In the given facts of a particular case, a constitutional court may decline to grant bail. But it would be very wrong to say that under a particular statute, bail cannot be granted. It would run counter to the very grain of our constitutional jurisprudence. In any view of the matter, KA Najeeb (supra) being rendered by a three Judge Bench is binding on a Bench of two Judges like us.”

In Supreme Court Legal Aid Committee (Representing Undertrial Prisoners) vs Union of India , the SC issued a slew of directions relating to undertrials in jail facing charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, for a period exceeding two years, on account of the delay in disposal of the cases lodged against them. When undertrials are foreigners, this court directed that the Special Judge should impound their passports besides insisting on a certificate of assurance from the concerned Embassy/High Commission of the country to which the foreigner accused belonged and that such accused should not leave the country and should appear before the special court as required.