UP Anti-Conversion Law: Data Shows Rise in Cases, Christians Allege Harassment

Examining the 170 of the FIRs registered, around 700 individuals have been accused under the anti-conversion law in Uttar Pradesh. The highest number of accused - approximately 200 - were charged in Fatehpur district. Jaunpur district saw the second highest number, with 90 individuals facing accusations. In some cases, a single person was charged multiple times across different FIRs.

On January 1, 2023, an FIR was filed at Kethwali police station in Fatehpur district charging 47 people under Sections 3 and 5(1) of Uttar Pradesh's anti-conversion law. Additional charges under the 1860 Act - Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery of documents), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) were also applied. Similarly, two other FIRs filed in the same station on January 23rd and 24th of the same year charged 47 individuals under the same sections, with some names repeated across all three FIRs. Around 20 people were unidentified in each of the said FIRs.

The complaints accused the Christian devotees of allegedly saying their "organization will provide gifts, cash, jobs, and education to children to become devotees of Jesus and convert to Christianity." It also included allegations of foreign funds being received. The three FIRs were filed against people associated with the Broadwell Christian Hospital in Fatehpur by third parties rather than direct victims.

The Quint had earlier investigated how many of the cases of anti-conversion are actually unlawful, since they are based on third party complainants.

Earlier, an October 2023 Article 14 report analyzing 101 FIRs in Uttar Pradesh found the majority wrongly accused of forced conversions without legal basis.

According to one of the accused in Fatehpur, Pastor Jose Prakash, "Almost 68 families from different parts of India like Jharkhand, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Uttarakhand, who worked as hospital staff or nurses were affected." Many like him had lived in UP for years. "I came from Kerala 25 years ago. My Aadhaar has this UP address. I came here on a mission to serve the poor, and our hospital often gave concessions in charges to locals, but got harassment in return."

The 109-year-old hospital website states it served the poor and needy. But employees said it now suffers from staff shortage as doctors were arrested and others stopped coming due to fear. Around 29 people were jailed for 2-8 months in these cases.

An Allahabad High Court lawyer, who didn’t want to be named, said such mass conversion charges started in April 2022 when police and VHP leaders gathered at a Fatehpur church, locked the gates, and charged many with conversion.

"After this, in early 2023 we saw an increase in cases without proper evidence, like the Broadwell incident with over 60 families accused," she said. "I'm overseeing multiple FIRs myself - people were not just charged under the anti-conversion law but also assaulted by police and Hindutva groups."

"Since 2018 I've worked with Christian communities in UP and filed PILs for prayer permissions in places like Gazipur, Johnpur, and Fatehpur. It's after 2022 that the amount of such conversion cases increased significantly due to the anti-conversion law being in place," she added.