Repeal of Anti-Conversion Law: Why Karnataka Congress Is Taking Hindutva Head-On

Almost a month after the Siddaramaiah government came to power in Karnataka, the Congress seems to be sending a clear message that the party will focus on governance and will quell all polarising campaigns in the state. The message is intended to keep the confidence of the electorate which voted the grand old party to power.

While several political leaders of the ruling party had earlier promised to repeal the ban on hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka, on Thursday, 15 June, the Cabinet repealed the controversial anti-conversion law. Moreover, the government has also decided to remove the newly introduced chapters on RSS ideologues from school textbooks.

Senior leaders of the Congress told The Quint that the party has decided to take a strong stand against communalism in the state. Why?