Podcast | UP's Anti Conversion Arrests: Is The Law Being Followed?

In this episode, my senior editor, Aditya Menon and I talk about some behind the scenes anecdotes.
Fatima Khan
An investigation of various districts in UP has revealed a major loophole.

The UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act was passed in November 2020. Since then, several people have been arrested for forceful conversions. 

But my investigation of various districts in UP has revealed a major loophole. Many of the FIRs and subsequent arrests in cases of forceful religious conversion go against the very law that they are based on.

In this episode of News and Views, my senior editor, Aditya Menon and I talk about some behind the scenes anecdotes, and the story behind this story. 

Tune in!

