UP Bypolls: Yogi's Supremacy Restored, Akhilesh Might Need a New Narrative

OBC leaders and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya who had lost out to Yogi in the leadership race in 2017 despite leading the campaign, also took potshots at him, claiming that sangathan is bigger than the opposition. Now, after the BJP's win, Maurya has claimed that the SP should not have any hopes of coming to power in the state till 2047. He also accused the party of misleading the backwards classes and the Dalits by allying with the BSP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the Congress in 2024.

3) Akhilesh needs to look for a new narrative

Akhilesh coined the term "PDA" which worked to his advantage in the general elections as he received good support from the Kurmis and non-Jatav Dalits, alongside the Muslims and Yadavs, thereby expanding his vote base. The caste census pitch helped the SP-Congress alliance win over a section of OBCs and Dalits. However, as we have seen in Maharashtra, the same issue cannot be encashed twice.

Akhilesh will have to look for a new narrative to exploit the 10-year anti-incumbency factor in the 2027 Assembly election. He would need to raise issues like inflation, unemployment, and law and order to tap into the discontent amongst the poor and youth. He should also be ready to neutralise any Ladki Bahin-type scheme that could be launched in the future and negate any natural disgruntlement amongst voters.