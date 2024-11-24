Rajasthan Bypolls: Alliance Woes and Internal Divisions Sink Congress

Barely five months after suffering a serious setback in the Lok Sabha elections, the ruling BJP has swept the Rajasthan bypolls, winning five of the seven assembly seats that were up for grabs. In sharp contrast, the Congress was trounced badly and could win just one of the four seats it held. Worse, Congress candidates came third in four seats and party candidates on the Chorasi and Khinwsar seats even lost their deposits!

What has brought about this turnaround in Rajasthan?

The ruling BJP, led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, increased its tally from one to five seats in the bypolls battle. With the BJP losing 11 Lok Sabha seats it held in the summer, he was under immense pressure and the bypolls were seen as a litmus test of his government’s performance and his leadership.