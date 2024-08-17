Yogi Adityanath’s Troubles Are Far From Over

Differences within the Uttar Pradesh government’s top leadership have persuaded the mother organisation of Hindutva politics, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), to discuss the issue in its three-day consultations with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The meeting, to be held at the end of this month at Palakkad in Kerala, suggests that the war of attrition against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is unlikely to end any time soon.

Barely days after the defiance of his deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was perceived to have failed, new tensions have surfaced in the state government.