Data: Has Jharkhand Become a Mountain Too Tall to Climb for the BJP?

Given the momentous scale of the Mahayuti landslide in Maharashtra, it is natural for pundits and commentators to pay less attention to Jharkhand.

For supporters of the INDIA bloc, the spectacular victory of the JMM-led alliance in the state is testimony that the BJP can be defeated.

For pundits, the JMM-led alliance's victory reinforces two trends. First, the real opposition to the BJP comes largely from regional parties and second, Jharkhand has delivered a pro-incumbency verdict for the first time in its electoral history.