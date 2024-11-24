3:0 in Karnataka Bypolls Will Come as a Huge Relief to Siddaramaiah

advertisement
Corruption and appeasement politics constituted the NDA's upfront attack on the Congress party in Karnataka. In the end, the Congress won all three bypoll seats and the NDA lost ground in constituencies that were considered to be strongholds.
The Congress wrested Channapatna from the JD(S), with CP Yogeeshwara trouncing Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Union minister HD Kumaraswamy, by a margin of 26,929 votes. This was Nikhil's third consecutive electoral defeat after he lost the Mandya Lok Sabha seat in 2019 and the Ramanagara Assembly seat in 2023.
Former CM Basavaraj Bommai had fielded his son Bharath Bommai from Shiggaon in Haveri district (the former's constituency since 2008), who lost to the Congress' Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan by 13,446 votes.
In Sandur, a reserved constituency that has been a Congress stronghold since 1957 with a break in 1985 and 2004, Congress MP E Tukaram's wife, E Annapoorna, defeated the BJP's Bangaru Hanumanthu by 9,568 votes.
In Sandur, the tussle was between Labour Minister Santosh H Lad and G Janardhana Reddy, an Independent MLA and former mining czar. The Supreme Court on 3 October lifted a 15-year ban on Reddy to enter Ballari district due to his arrest over the illegal export of iron ore.
In Shiggaon, Basavaraj Bommai was the face of his son.
The 3:0 verdict is a shocker to the BJP and the JD(S), which had claimed that these bypolls would be a referendum on the 18-month-old Siddaramaiah government, embroiled in the alleged multi-crore embezzlement of funds in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation and in a case concerning irregularities in the allotment of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in which Siddaramaiah's wife BM Parvathi was a beneficiary. She has since returned to the sites, but an inquiry by the Lokayukta is on, where the CM is the prime accused.
Speaking to the media, Siddaramaiah said that the bypolls were a contest between the Congress party's fight for truth and the NDA's lies. "The opposition parties had indulged in a negative campaign against the government's programmes and me. Ultimately truth triumphed," he asserted.
In Channapatna, 60 km from Bengaluru, there was a tussle between the BJP and JD(S) in the candidate's selection. The BJP failed to get Yogeeshwara a ticket, who was with the party till he joined the Congress, as Kumaraswamy was firm that the decision would be his because Channapatna is a JD(S) stronghold.
A veteran of nine electoral battles, it was a ghar wapsi for Yogeeshwara. He also had an axe to grind with Kumaraswamy along with the DK brothers. Yogeeshwara was defeated twice by Kumaraswamy from Channapatna in 2018 and 2023, while in 2013, he trounced Kumaraswamy's wife Anitha, and this time, his son Nikhil. Though Yogeeshwara and the DK brothers have been political foes, the enemy's enemy is a friend.
In support of Nikhil, the Union minister's entire clan stepped out to campaign, including the 92-year-old former PM HD Deve Gowda. A teary-eyed Nikhil urged voters to give him a chance after his two failed attempts. It was a high-decibel campaign in Channapatna, dominated by the Vokkaliga community, with Muslims being the decisive factor for a candidate's victory.
In Sandur, the BJP's Scheduled Tribe Morcha chief and one-film actor Bangaru Hanumanthu did not live up to the title of his film Mana Mechida Bangaru (Bangaru who won hearts). The BJP tried to cash on the siphoning of funds from the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation as Sandur is a constituency reserved for the STs, but it failed to cut ice with the voters.
Sandur was the sure seat of the Congress, while Channapatna posed a challenge, and Shiggaon was a bonus.
The Congress had not placed much hope in winning Shiggaon as it was Basavaraj Bommai's bastion since 2008. A constituency dominated by the Panchamasali Lingayats (subsect of Lingayats), the community had been favouring Bommai.
The Congress even faced dissidence from ticket aspirant Syed Azeempeer Khadri, but Public Works Minister Satish L Jarkiholi, who was given the constituency's charge, mobilised the AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits). It eventually became a one-sided contest with the Congress bagging both the AHINDA votes and the Lingayat community's votes.
The Channapatna result is a big blow for Deve Gowda's family with respect to the survival of the JD(S) in the old Mysuru area, where the Vokkaliga community is in good numbers, but the vote got split. The BJP's losses in Shiggaon and Sandur have given leverage to the baiters of the state party unit's president, BY Vijayendra, whose leadership has faced criticism.
(Naheed Ataulla is a senior political journalist based in Bengaluru. Views are personal.)
