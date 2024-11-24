3:0 in Karnataka Bypolls Will Come as a Huge Relief to Siddaramaiah

Corruption and appeasement politics constituted the NDA's upfront attack on the Congress party in Karnataka. In the end, the Congress won all three bypoll seats and the NDA lost ground in constituencies that were considered to be strongholds.

The Congress wrested Channapatna from the JD(S), with CP Yogeeshwara trouncing Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Union minister HD Kumaraswamy, by a margin of 26,929 votes. This was Nikhil's third consecutive electoral defeat after he lost the Mandya Lok Sabha seat in 2019 and the Ramanagara Assembly seat in 2023.

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai had fielded his son Bharath Bommai from Shiggaon in Haveri district (the former's constituency since 2008), who lost to the Congress' Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan by 13,446 votes.

In Sandur, a reserved constituency that has been a Congress stronghold since 1957 with a break in 1985 and 2004, Congress MP E Tukaram's wife, E Annapoorna, defeated the BJP's Bangaru Hanumanthu by 9,568 votes.