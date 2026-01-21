Trump’s Bid to Outshine UN: Why India Should be Part of Gaza Peace Board

Terms of Reference for the BoP have not been issued yet. The 16 January statement of the White House titled “President Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict” envisages a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), led by Dr Ali Sha’ath, a Palestinian official. Major General Jasper Jeffers, an American, is the Commander of the International Stabilisation Force to “establish security, preserve peace, and establish a durable terror-free environment.”

To supervise the NCAG, it identifies a seven member “founding Executive Board” including Tony Blair and the President of the World Bank, Ajay Banga. HE Nickolay Mladenov will also serve as the High Representative for Gaza providing the ground link between the Board of Peace and the NCAG.

To support the Office of the High Representative and the NCAG, an 11-member Gaza Executive Board will consist of seven politicians: Steve Witkoff, US special envoy to the Middle East, Hakan Fidan, the Foreign Minister of Turkiye, Minister Ali Ai-Thawadi of Qatar, Sir Tony Blair, Minister Reem Al Hashimy of UAE, Nickolay Mladenov, a Bulgarian politician and previously Minister of Defence and Sigrid Kaag, a Dutch politician and the UN special coordinator for the Middle East Peace process since 2025.