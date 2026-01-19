US Invites India To Join 'Board Of Peace' For Gaza, Pakistan Invited As Well

US President Donald Trump has formally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the Board of Peace for Gaza, as part of a 20-point plan aimed at de-radicalising and redeveloping the region. The Board of Peace is designed to supervise a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee for temporary, transitional governance in Gaza. The board’s original mandate was approved by the United Nations in November 2025, but has since undergone modifications. All invited member countries will have a three-year tenure, with an option for permanent membership upon a $1 billion payment.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the Board of Peace includes invitations to Pakistan, Jordan, Greece, Canada, Turkey, Egypt, and other countries, in addition to India. The board’s role is to secure peace not only in Gaza but also in other areas affected or threatened by conflict. The invitation letter from President Trump outlines that the board will work beyond Gaza, reflecting a broader regional focus.
The structure of the Board of Peace, as described in recent coverage, is intended to be exclusive, with membership limited to those countries specifically invited. The board will oversee the formation and functioning of the Palestinian committee, which is tasked with transitional governance until a permanent solution is established. The United Nations’ original approval of the board’s mandate has been modified to accommodate the evolving geopolitical situation.
Critics have raised concerns that the Board of Peace could be seen as an attempt to sidestep the United Nations’ charter, given that the board is envisioned as an exclusive, members-only entity. Analysis showed that while the UN typically invites all states to participate in deliberations, the Board of Peace restricts membership and decision-making to a select group of countries. This has led to debate over the board’s legitimacy and its potential impact on international governance norms.
In addition to India, several other nations have been approached to join the board, with the aim of creating a coalition capable of addressing both immediate and long-term challenges in Gaza and similar conflict zones. The board’s technocratic approach is intended to ensure that governance remains apolitical and focused on reconstruction and stability, according to further details from the invitation process.
While the Board of Peace’s mandate has been modified since its initial approval, the core objective remains the establishment of a stable, transitional governance structure in Gaza. The board’s exclusivity and the financial requirement for permanent membership have drawn scrutiny, but the initiative continues to move forward with invitations extended to key regional and global stakeholders, as recent updates indicated.
