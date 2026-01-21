'They Were Going Nuclear': Trump Again Claims to Have Stopped India-Pakistan War

United States President Donald Trump has once again claimed that his intervention was instrumental in brokering the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in 2025.
In May 2025, India and Pakistan experienced a significant military escalation following a terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists. India responded with Operation Sindoor, leading to a violent exchange between the two countries. During this period, eight military aircraft were reportedly shot down, and both nations were on high alert. On 10 May 2025, a ceasefire was announced, halting further hostilities between the nuclear-armed neighbours.
Trump stated that eight planes were shot down during the conflict and asserted that his actions prevented a potential nuclear war, claiming to have saved at least 10 million lives.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Trump reiterated these claims during a press conference marking his first year in office for his second term.
He emphasised that the Prime Minister of Pakistan acknowledged his role in averting a catastrophic conflict, stating, “President Trump saved 10 million people and maybe much more than that. They are both nuclear countries.”
Trump’s assertions have been a recurring theme in his public addresses. Coverage revealed that he included the India-Pakistan ceasefire among his “365 Wins in 365 Days,” a list of achievements presented during a lengthy press conference. Trump also expressed frustration over not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize for his claimed role in ending the conflict.
“I ended eight unendable wars in 10 months, these were unendable wars. Cambodia and Thailand fighting for years, Kosovo and Serbia, Congo and Rwanda. Pakistan and India... they were really going at it, eight planes shot down. They were going nuclear in my opinion,” Trump said.
Indian officials have consistently denied that any third-party mediation, including by the United States, was involved in the ceasefire process. Reporting indicated that India maintains the ceasefire was a bilateral decision, and there has been no official confirmation of Trump’s involvement from the Indian government.
During the same press conference, Trump criticised the United Nations, stating that the organisation “never helped me in one war.” He positioned himself as a global peacemaker, referencing his efforts in multiple international conflicts, including the India-Pakistan standoff.
Analysis showed that Trump also cited his actions in other global hotspots, further underscoring his claim to the Nobel Peace Prize.
“I saved millions and millions of people. Don’t let anyone tell you that Norway doesn’t control the shots, okay? It’s in Norway. Norway controls the shots...That’s why I have such respect for Maria, doing what she did. She said, I don’t deserve the Nobel Prize. He does,” Trump said, referring to Venezuelan politician Maria Machado.
Despite Trump’s repeated statements, the Indian government’s official stance remains unchanged. Further interviews with international diplomats have highlighted the importance of bilateral dialogue and adherence to international law in resolving such conflicts, with no mention of third-party mediation in the 2025 ceasefire.
Trump’s claims have drawn international attention, but the lack of corroboration from Indian authorities has led to continued scrutiny. Recent developments in US-India relations, including economic and energy policy shifts, have further complicated the diplomatic landscape between the two countries.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.