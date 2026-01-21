'They Were Going Nuclear': Trump Again Claims to Have Stopped India-Pakistan War

In May 2025, India and Pakistan experienced a significant military escalation following a terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists. India responded with Operation Sindoor, leading to a violent exchange between the two countries. During this period, eight military aircraft were reportedly shot down, and both nations were on high alert. On 10 May 2025, a ceasefire was announced, halting further hostilities between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Trump stated that eight planes were shot down during the conflict and asserted that his actions prevented a potential nuclear war, claiming to have saved at least 10 million lives.