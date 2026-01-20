Why PM Modi Should Think Twice Before Joining Trump's 'Board of Peace' for Gaza

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among a number of world leaders who have been invited by Donald Trump to join a Board of Peace (BOP) for Gaza, which the US President will chair.

The text of Trump’s letter, made public by one of the invitee’s, Argentine President Javier Milei, indicates Trump’s intention to expand this BOP’s scope much beyond its United Nations Security Council (UNSC) mandate.

The UNSC had, in its Resolution 2803 of November 2025, approved, with China and Russia abstaining, the establishment of the BOP “as a transitional administration with a legal personality” for the “re-development of Gaza”. However, Trump’s letter considers it as part of a “Historic and Magnificent Effort to solidify Peace in the Middle East and, at the same time, to embark on a bold new approach to resolving Global Conflict”!

Trump has also asserted “The board will be one of a kind, there has been never been anything like it.”

Initial media reports indicated that China and Russia have not been invited to join the BOP, though latest reports now indicate Russia has indeed been invited. As gleaned from these reports, among the countries invited are: