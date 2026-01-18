PM Modi Unveils Development Projects Worth 830 Crores, Slams TMC in Singur Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited West Bengal on 18 January 2026, where he inaugurated development projects valued at over ₹830 crore in Singur, Hooghly district.

He also flagged off three new Amrit Bharat Express trains connecting Kolkata with New Delhi, Varanasi, and Chennai. The visit included the launch of infrastructure projects such as the Jayrambati-Barogopinathpur-Maynapur rail line and the foundation stone laying for the Extended Port Gate System at Balagarh.