'Machado’s Peace Prize Not 'Transferable' To Donald Trump': Nobel Committee

Venezuelan Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, recipient of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, presented her medal to United States President Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House. The gesture, which took place after the US military deposed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, led to widespread discussion about whether the Nobel Peace Prize can be transferred or shared.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee issued a statement clarifying the rules regarding the ownership and status of the Nobel Peace Prize.
As reported by The Indian Express, the Norwegian Nobel Committee reiterated that the Nobel Prize and its laureate are inseparable. The Committee clarified that the prize cannot be shared, transferred, or revoked under any circumstances, and that the medal and diploma are only physical representations of the award. The official record of the laureate remains unchanged even if the medal is in someone else’s possession.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the Nobel Foundation’s statutes do not restrict what a laureate may do with the medal, diploma, or prize money. Laureates are free to keep, give away, sell, or donate these items, but such actions have no effect on the formal status of the prize or its recipient. The Committee’s statement confirmed that the Nobel Peace Prize remains inseparably linked to the person or organisation designated as the laureate.
The Nobel Committee’s position was further clarified following reports that Machado’s action was seen as an attempt to appeal to the US government. The Committee cited the Statutes of the Nobel Foundation, which state that no appeals may be made against the decision of a prize-awarding body, and that acts of transfer or refusal of the prize are rare and do not affect the official record.
Trump publicly thanked Machado for the gesture, describing it as a sign of mutual respect as coverage revealed. However, the Nobel Committee reiterated that while medals have changed hands in the past, the title of Nobel Peace Prize laureate cannot be transferred. The decision to award the prize is final and stands for all time.
