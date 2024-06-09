Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his piece for the Times of India, political analyst Badri Narayan gives three reasons on how Uttar Pradesh went from being the BJP's biggest strength to its weakness.

First, he believes the INDIA bloc fought the election in an "organised fashion," and mobilised people by "weaving imagined dangers" about the Constitution and reservation to "conjure up disquiet" among a section of OBC, MBC and Dalits.

Second, he says was that the slow and steady accumulation of "small dissatisfactions" woven in a narrative by "linking them with issues such as unemployment, inflation, Agniveer etc. "

Third, is how the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) "diversified its social alliance by taking a leaf out of the BJP model of social engineering, which is based on non-Yadav, non-Jatav political participation."