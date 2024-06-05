Chandrababu Naidu is Architect of Andhra Sweep, Pawan Kalyan the Man of Match

An unprecedented political tsunami swept away the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress, catapulting the N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-Jana Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance to power in Andhra Pradesh.

Political pundits and the common public alike are perplexed over what led to this stellar performance by the Telugu Desam Party-led combine, that too, despite Jagan's record number of welfare schemes.

Not surprisingly, in his response to the verdict on 4 June, Jagan expressed his skepticism over the electoral mandate while acknowledging that he had no evidence to back his suspicion.