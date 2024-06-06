Critics Wrote Him Off and Now Nitish is Kingmaker. But What of JD(U)'s Future?

Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) has emerged as the kingmaker in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to secure a simple majority on its own, winning 240 seats.

The pre-poll National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has won 293 seats, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is stated to take oath for the third consecutive time. This time, however, the BJP is dependent on two crucial allies: the JD(U) and the TDP (Telugu Desam Party).

Friends-turned-foe-turned-friends-again Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu now occupy central positions in what is being termed the return of the coalition era, as both are being wooed by both the NDA and the INDIA bloc.