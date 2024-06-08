In UP, BJP Suffered Heavy Losses in Regions Where Modi’s Prestige Was at Stake

There is also persistent speculation in political and media circles that both the RSS cadre in Uttar Pradesh and the powerful chief minister Yogi Adityanath did not back the BJP and the Prime Minister wholeheartedly. After all, during the inauguration of the grand Ram Temple a few months back, television cameras just focussed on Modi pointedly ignoring the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and one cameraman who showed Yogi for five seconds was later reportedly fired. It is also interesting that while the BJP languished in the Ayodhya and Varanasi divisions, it won virtually all the seats in the Gorakhpur division which is the home bastion of the monk Chief Minister.

Others, however, point out that despite his reported distance from both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister Amit Shah, Yogi strenuously campaigned across Uttar Pradesh during the elections and there was no question of internal sabotage. As for the RSS notwithstanding a certain degree of disquiet in the Nagpur-based organisation about the personality cult built by Modi the top leadership is known to play safe and not take risks that could topple the entire saffron apple cart. Yet, individual RSS leaders and activists disenchanted with a BJP compromised by political defectors and moneybags may not have made the concerted effort required to get the party across the winning line in several constituencies.

