Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Trump Redux is infatuated with drone strikes and airstrikes, tumescent with the power of the world’s greatest military, hungry to devour the hemisphere in one imperialistic gulp. He plucked the dictator of Venezuela out of his compound to plunder that country’s oil. He’s threatening Iran with military action. He demands that protesters in Iran not be killed, while stoking tension against protesters in Minnesota. He has infuriated Denmark, formerly one of the most pro-American countries in Europe, by warning he will strike a deal to get Greenland “the easy way” or will get it “the hard way.” He threatened on Friday to slap tariffs on nations that resist his effort to grab Greenland. His belittling boasts about swallowing Canada helped drive our nicest neighbor into the arms of China.

Maureen Dowd, for The New York Times