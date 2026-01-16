Sexist or Not? Behind the Rekha Gupta Memes is a Story of Missing Accountability

Indian memeverse has a new star. It is not an influencer or celebrity, but Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Since taking office in February 2025, Gupta's verbal slip-ups in public have turned her into a social media socialite, though for all the wrong reasons.

Be it calling freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose as "Netaji Subhash Palace", claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi "launched a bullet train" from Punjab to Delhi, referring to AQI as “temperature“ and suggesting it could be measured with any instrument, mispronouncing AQI as “AIQ” or mixing up the Congress party with the colonial British inside Delhi Assembly, the new CM has left no meme unturned.

Gupta even featured in a clipped video in which she seemingly admitted to her party being involved in EVM hacking, though fact-checkers later clarified she was being rhetorical.