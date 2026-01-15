Is Lawrence Bishnoi Acting at Indian Govt's Behest as Canadian Police Alleges?

A report by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has claimed that the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, accused of extortion and murder, is "acting on behalf of the Indian government".

The report, accessed by Canadian news organisation Global News, says that "The Bishnoi Crime Group is known to use violence to further their criminal enterprise, while acting on behalf of the Indian government".

Global News has claimed that the RCMP report mentioned the Bishnoi Gang's ties to the government of India "a half-dozen times in just three pages". The allegations come in the wake of a series of violent attacks in Canada attributed to the Bishnoi Gang.

Incidentally, the RCMP released this report at a time when David Eby, the Premier of Canadian province British Columbia, is visiting India seeking closer trade ties.

We will try to answer two questions in this piece:

What are the crimes linked to the Bishnoi Gang in Canada?

What is the basis for the Canadian government's allegations?