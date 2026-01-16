Uddhav Exceeds Expectations to Rescue Sena. Can He Rescue the Thackeray Brand?

*Leads as of 5:00 pm.

If you are a Mumbaikar who grew up surrounded by Shiv Sena supporters, you may have heard this several times: "Wait till Raj and Uddhav reunite!"

The wait is over, and the verdict is out. The Thackeray cousins reunited and still could not manage to win the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, despite the long-awaited wish of Mumbai's Marathi manoos coming true.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) took a lead in 75 seats* of the 165 it contested, a tally not far worse than the 84 seats its party won in 2017 before Eknath Shinde split the Sena in 2022.