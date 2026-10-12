SC Order on Mass Detentions is a Reminder, What We Needed Was a Reckoning

The protests against Gyanesh Kumar were not merely about one official. They were about whether India's electoral system can be trusted, whether dissent can be expressed without fear of batons and buses, whether the Constitution's promises mean anything when the state decides they do not. The Supreme Court's Sunday sitting was a recognition that something grave was at stake. But recognition without enforcement is hollow.

We can only hope that this lawlessness shall end. We can only hope that the Court will find its voice, not merely to restate what the law already says, but to enforce it.

We can only hope that the Bar will remember that its duty is not merely to argue but to defend the conditions that make argument possible. We can only hope that the citizens of this Republic will refuse to accept that the right to protest must be fought for with blood and broken bodies.

But hope is not a constitutional remedy. The Constitution provides remedies. The question is whether those entrusted with its protection have the courage to use them.

(Areeb Uddin Ahmed is an advocate practising at the Allahabad High Court. He writes on various legal developments. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)