The Supreme Court of India heard urgent petitions on 9 October 2026 challenging the closure of 57 Delhi metro stations and the cancellation of long-distance trains ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest scheduled for 10 October. The bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, addressed concerns about the impact of these restrictions on ordinary citizens, including commuters, students, and employees, while also considering the right to peaceful assembly.