Authorities in Delhi have announced the closure of 57 metro stations and the cancellation of all train services to and from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations from 4 am to 2 pm on 10 October. These measures are being implemented in anticipation of a large protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and allied groups at Jantar Mantar and other central locations in the capital.