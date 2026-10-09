CJP Protest: Train Services at New Delhi Railway Station, Hazrat Nizamuddin Shut

Authorities in Delhi have announced the closure of 57 metro stations and the cancellation of all train services to and from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations from 4 am to 2 pm on 10 October. These measures are being implemented in anticipation of a large protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and allied groups at Jantar Mantar and other central locations in the capital.
According to Hindustan Times, Delhi Police requested the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to close entry and exit gates at 57 stations from 9 pm on 9 October, with restrictions potentially continuing through 10 October until the situation stabilises. The affected stations span central, south, north, east, and northeast Delhi, including major hubs such as Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Patel Chowk, and Central Secretariat.
As reported by The Indian Express, Indian Railways has cancelled all trains arriving at and departing from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on 10 October. The Ministry of Railways cited intelligence inputs and traffic advisories indicating severe congestion around these stations due to the planned protest, prompting a proactive step to minimise passenger inconvenience.
In addition to the Delhi-specific measures, Financial Express highlighted that Kolkata Metro will operate extended services across five lines for Durga Puja from 15 to 21 October, with no closures or restrictions similar to those in Delhi. This contrast underscores the exceptional nature of the transport shutdown in the national capital.
Security agencies have also reduced metro train frequency at the identified Delhi stations, citing the likelihood of large crowds moving towards sensitive protest locations as coverage revealed. The DMRC has been instructed to issue necessary directions to its staff to implement these measures.
“Intelligence inputs and traffic advisory indicate severe road congestion around New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station area on 10th Oct, 2026 between 04:00 hrs to 14:00 hrs due to planned protest/demonstration by Opposition parties in Central Delhi. To ensure that passengers do not face similar hardship, Railways has taken a proactive, precautionary step: All Mail/Express trains starting from source after 14:00 hrs on 9th Oct which were scheduled to arrive New Delhi / Hazrat Nizamuddin between 04:00-14:00 hrs on 10th Oct are cancelled at source,” the Ministry of Railways stated.
Train cancellations also extend to the Eastern Railway, which has suspended the Howrah-New Delhi and Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express trains scheduled to depart on 9 October, due to anticipated congestion in Delhi as analysis showed.
Meanwhile, the protest has prompted a significant security response, with Delhi Police and paramilitary forces mobilised to maintain order. The restrictions on metro and rail services are part of a broader strategy to prevent large gatherings and manage crowd movement as reporting indicated.
Passengers have been advised to plan their travel accordingly, as the closures and cancellations are expected to cause significant disruption in and around central Delhi as details emerged.
“The restrictions have been proposed from 9 pm on October 9 and may continue through October 10 until the situation normalises,” a senior police official stated regarding the metro station closures.
Unlike Delhi, other metropolitan cities such as Kolkata are maintaining regular or even extended metro operations during major events, with no comparable shutdowns planned as further coverage revealed.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.