Four Former Chief Ministers Detained by Delhi Police During Protest

As reported by Hindustan Times, Arvind Kejriwal was detained minutes after issuing a public call for people to join the protest. He criticised the security measures in Delhi, describing the situation as authoritarian and alleging attempts to suppress questions about electoral irregularities. Kejriwal urged the youth to unite and defend democracy, stating, “The youth of the country are very angry. To everyone listening to me, I want to appeal to the youth of the country: all of us must come together to save the country.”