Delhi Keeps Shutting Metro Stations to Curb Protests, but Who Pays the Price?

The Supreme Court has long treated commuter inconvenience as a serious harm when protesters cause it. In Amit Sahni vs Commissioner of Police, decided on 7 October 2020, a three-judge bench ruled that public ways cannot be occupied indefinitely for protest and that the administration should keep them clear without waiting for a court order. The same judgment recorded that for a considerable period there had been neither negotiation nor action by the administration, and it hoped for “some sympathy and dialogue” in future.

The farmers’ agitation showed how these ideas collide. In 2021 the Court heard a Noida resident who said her trip to Delhi was taking two hours instead of 20 minutes. The bench asked how highways could be blocked perpetually and added that while it could lay down the law, implementing it was the executive’s business.

The farmers’ union replied that the barricades at the protest site had been put up by Delhi Police. I cannot settle that dispute here, and the argument does not depend on settling it. Blocking a road is what the state says protesters may not do to commuters, and it is also what the state does to commuters when it manages a protest. The two-hour journey looks the same from the pavement whoever caused it.

If inconvenience is serious enough to justify restricting protesters, it is serious enough to need a justification when the state inflicts it. A standard that counts the cost only when protesters impose it protects the state’s convenience more than the commuter’s.