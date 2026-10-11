AISA's Neha Bora Detained Again at Connaught Place Amid Anti-CEC Protest

On 11 October 2026, All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora was detained by Delhi Police during protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protests, which began at Jantar Mantar on 10 October, Saturday, saw thousands of demonstrators and a significant deployment of security personnel across the capital. Protesters attempted to regroup at Dilli Haat after being blocked from central Delhi, and detentions continued throughout the day.
According to Hindustan Times, Neha Bora announced late on 10 October that protests would continue, stating, “Let a hundred Jantar Mantars bloom! Another part of Delhi will become Jantar Mantar tomorrow.” On 11 October, security restrictions remained in place, with Jantar Mantar sealed and over 40,000 personnel deployed. The authorities maintained barricades and diverted traffic at 30 points, while curbs on metro and rail services were gradually lifted.
As reported by coverage revealed, protesters regrouped at Dilli Haat around 1 pm, responding to Neha Bora’s call. She, along with other leaders, was detained on Sri Aurobindo Marg. The crowd thinned after their detention, but smaller groups continued to protest until late evening. Police detained at least 200 protesters from the area, and some were taken to detention centres in Maidan Garhi.
Details provided by reporting indicated that nearly 2,500 protesters were detained across Delhi on 11 October, with all detainees released by late evening. The flashpoint occurred at the Safdarjung flyover, where Neha Bora attempted to enter New Delhi district to march towards Jantar Mantar. After her detention, she posted on social media, “Dilli Haat becomes our Jantar Mantar! Gyanesh Kumar must go!”
Further analysis showed that an estimated 6,000 people, including four former chief ministers, were detained across Delhi on the same day. Neha Bora was detained near Dilli Haat alongside activists Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan. She announced her release on social media around 7 pm. The protest was marked by spontaneous flash demonstrations and a heavy security presence, with Jantar Mantar remaining inaccessible throughout the day.
“We were all outside the INA Metro station when a woman raised a slogan. The police rushed to detain her, and in the process, her spectacles fell to the ground. I moved to pick them up for her, but the police detained me as well,” said Nishant Kumar, a student protester.
Accounts from subsequent coverage described how journalists covering the protests were also detained, with some being dragged, pushed, and pressured to delete footage. Several journalists were detained despite identifying themselves and wearing press credentials. The crackdown extended to both independent and mainstream media, raising concerns about press freedom during the protest.
Additional information emerged regarding allegations of assaults and intimidation by right-wing groups during the protests. Some protesters, particularly young demonstrators and women, reported being targeted. Police arrested four individuals in connection with these incidents, but questions remained about the adequacy of the authorities’ response to protect demonstrators.
Further details surfaced about the broader context, including the detention of prominent figures such as YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das. The demonstration was called to demand the CEC’s resignation over concerns about the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
“Police told us that they have the power to detain us, but recommended that we return home and protest from inside homes,” said Sonam, a 19-year-old protester.
Finally, subsequent reports confirmed that all detainees, including Neha Bora, were released by late evening. The protest’s aftermath saw continued calls for daily demonstrations until the Chief Election Commissioner resigned, with opposition leaders announcing further actions in the days following the crackdown.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.