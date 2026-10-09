Detentions, House Arrests, Picked off Trains: Crackdown Ahead of Delhi Protests

As noted in an article by The News Minute, Indian Railways cancelled all mail and express trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on 10 October, citing anticipated road congestion. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation was asked to close 57 metro stations from 9 pm on 9 October, with the possibility of reduced train frequency depending on the situation. Over 23,000 security personnel were expected to be deployed in the capital.