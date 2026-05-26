'Shekhar Tonite' and the Political Optics of the Late Night Talk Show

Shekhar Suman has returned to our screens with a talk show created by his son Adhyayan Suman. Botoxed to the absolute T, he is pitching himself to a generation that has mostly forgotten about him. For those who do not remember the late 90s' absolute chokehold of Movers & Shakers, Suman’s new digital avatar, Shekhar Tonite, comes bearing hefty promises.

Suman claims to be a truth-teller, a microphone for the critical thinkers, a voice for the people who still dare to question.