Samay Raina Didn’t Fight the System. He Settled With It

Last week, Samay Raina dropped his debut comedy special Still Alive on YouTube. It has already crossed 48 million views, merely a week later later.

To say this special has been successful would be an understatement. But to call it comedy would perhaps be an exaggeration. In truth, Samay’s ‘comedy’ special is essentially an 81-minute reality TV episode which has moments of humour and levity, but ultimately exists for the singular purpose, that is, the ‘comeback’ of Samay Raina.