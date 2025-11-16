Two Much, Too Little: The Death of Candid Celebrity TV

We’re in a strange cultural moment. Almost everyone has a talk show or a podcast. If they’re not hosting one, they’re appearing on one, or discussing their appearance on another one. The ecosystem has become so incestuous that it is plain boring now. The arrival of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle into this crowded landscape is Prime Video’s attempt at a glossy, girl-bossy, “unfiltered” chat show.

The reception has been unkind. So, obviously, I decided to tune in. And I am sorry to report that, unfortunately, most of the criticism geared towards the show is valid.

Every episode feels like the pilot episode. The rough edges keep getting wonkier. The hosts talk over the guests and each other. Their tones swing from loud to louder. They shift around on the set throughout episodes, trying to figure out the seating positions. Even the “Agree/Disagree” style game changes names every episode. The graphics look rushed. And the overall effect is one of something overproduced but massively underdeveloped.