Beyond Presser Row, Modi's Scandinavia Visit Brought Focus on Democratic Decline

This is not an abstract worry. India under Modi remains an electoral democracy, and elections continue to matter. But elections alone do not exhaust the meaning of democracy. Freedom House’s 2026 report on India notes that the Modi government and the Bharatiya Janata Party have presided over discriminatory policies and a rise in persecution affecting Muslims, while harassment of journalists, NGOs and government critics has increased significantly. V-Dem, a leading democracy research institute based at the University of Gothenburg, goes further. Its 2026 Democracy Report classifies India as an electoral autocracy since 2017 and describes a slow but systematic dismantling of democratic institutions, including deterioration in freedom of expression, media independence, civil society and opposition space. Reporters Without Borders describes press freedom in India as being in crisis in “the world’s largest democracy,” citing violence against journalists, concentrated media ownership and increasingly overt political alignment among media outlets.

These are now part of the global democratic record on India.

And yet, in the Nordic reception, the language of shared values seemed to float above these realities. Norway’s official framing described India as “the world’s largest democracy” and emphasised cooperation on climate, technology, trade, international security and a rules-based world order. Sweden and India upgraded their relationship to a strategic partnership, highlighting innovation, industry, technology and historical ties. Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre described the visit as part of a growing partnership and stressed that the India-EFTA trade agreement would aim to mobilise $100 billion in investment into India over fifteen years.

There is nothing surprising, or necessarily scandalous, about this. States pursue interests, and small states cannot afford moral distance from a world in disorder. Sweden and Norway need partners beyond their traditional Atlantic comfort zone. But if this was strategic realism, it should be recognised as such. The problem begins when realism is narrated as democratic affinity, and geopolitical necessity becomes moral endorsement.

Sweden’s invocation of Tagore makes the symbolism especially uneasy. Tagore has long functioned as a bridge between India and Sweden, not least because of his Nobel Prize and his place in global literary humanism. But Tagore’s legacy cannot be easily conscripted into state spectacle. He was deeply suspicious of aggressive nationalism and warned against reducing civilisation to collective pride and political power. To place Tagore’s memory beside the ceremonial elevation of Modi is, therefore, not merely elegant, it is historically strained.