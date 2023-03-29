Sex & Sexism: How Indian Women in Sugar Dating Negotiate Male Gaze & Stereotypes

Chandini told me this attitude towards money is common, the men do not want to feel like the women are only interested in them for the money and they expect the upkeep of the covenant of silence around it. There is an innocence they wish to project onto the women, a modern rendition of needing to feel like you are rescuing the girl from a life of sexual debasement. The men don’t wish to discuss the money or they want to get it out of the way as soon as possible. Sagar, the man who is Chandini’s sugar-daddy, insists that she avoid bringing up the transactional elements of their relationship as much as possible because it hurts him.

“In our case, there is no monthly payment as such,” she explained to me, “He pays for all my expenses directly, buys all my groceries, and sends me many presents, but he never gives me cash directly.

This form of monetary control, sometimes so reminiscent of marriage in India, is not uncommon in the industry. The expectation on part of the men that the women put on the illusion of a “real” relationship is extremely high, and in that, they reserve the right to dictate the behaviours that are expected in exchange for the provisions they make. Often, the expectations are of beauty, a well-maintained figure, soft-heartedness, arm candy, glorious, overstated femininity, a certain level of education, and fluency in English and class.

Unspoken penalties are imposed upon the women when they fail to meet expectations, for instance, when Chandini was unable to visit one month, Sagar suddenly began to face business losses which caused him to buy fewer things for her. Once she visited again, the losses seemed to disappear. Money is at the heart of the power dynamic but the silence around it is an expectation dressed up as class. Madhu, 22, a sugar baby and professional dominatrix told me about her experiences with men and money in the marketplace.

“Rich men will not go for you if you seem desperate for money,” she explained to me, “You have to create a persona, on Instagram especially, they should see you with designer labels, speaking English and living a very glamorous life. If you seem desperate for them, they’ll think you are just a gold digger or a prostitute. They shouldn’t think that you need their money.”