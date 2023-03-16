'Swipe Right' For Trouble: How Six Foreigners Duped Indian Women on Dating Apps

What happened after that still sends Nisha down a 'shame spiral', she said.

"Two days before I was going to take my flight to Bengaluru to meet him, he told me that he had to urgently leave for the US for an office trip. He apologised and said that he will send gifts to make up for it. We continued talking and a week later, I got a call from a supposed customs officer. He told me that two luxury handbags in my name were seized at the customs department in Delhi and that I will have to pay Rs 53,000 or face a police complaint," she recollected.

After the phone call, Nisha made a panicked call to Rohan who asked her to pay the money which he said he will return once he is back from his trip.

"I didn't sense anything suspicious. I transferred the money and right after that, I lost all contact with him," she told The Quint.

Rohan Sharma, the sweet-talking Bengaluru techie who wooed Nisha with gifts and dreams, vanished in thin air.

"Our conversations on the app, on WhatsApp, and over the phone made me believe I knew him. He spoke about his family, colleagues, friends, and almost all things under the sun. It was very much believable. Just like how couples talk in the real world," she emphasised. Years later, Nisha still can't believe she fell for this con.