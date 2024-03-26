What’s Your Poison? Decoding the Use of Snake Venom as a Recreational Drug

The use of psychoactive drugs isn’t a recent phenomenon, scientific evidence suggests that poppy plants were cultivated in Eastern Europe before 4000 BCE (Before the Common Era).

Taking it a notch higher, in the last few years, there have been several clinical reports and news articles on the practice of using snake venom as a recreational drug. It became a headline recently when Indian YouTuber Elvish Yadav was arrested in a case of snake venom and snakes found at a rave party in Noida in November.

Forest departments, police and border security forces, too, claim to seize litres of snake venoms every now and then.

So, what's going on here?

Is it possible to smuggle litres of snake venom? Does snake venom have psychoactive properties? How dangerous is consuming snake venom for recreation?