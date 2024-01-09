PMLA: From Prosecuting Drug Lords to Going after Critics and Farmers?

The obvious arbitrariness of this scheme created by the 2012 amendments to the PMLA resulted in the Supreme Court striking down the bail clauses in 2017 . But Parliament was quick to respond — rather than try to harmonise the regime and limit the harsh bail rules only where the allegations emanated from serious crime, it did away with the serious crime logic altogether when it came to bail. For perhaps the first time, it was argued that all money laundering was grave, and there was no reason to have such a classification. When the legality of the amended clause was examined by the Supreme Court in 2022 , it accepted the government’s argument.

Make no mistake, the ‘all money laundering is grave’ argument is a sleight of hand. Of course, we should have a robust legal regime dealing with the generation of wealth through crime. But does this legislative interest require dealing with all cases involving the generation of any money through alleged criminal activity using a special law that drastically worsens the position on bail? It does not.