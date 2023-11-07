YouTuber, Bigg Boss Winner, Now Accused in Snake Venom Case: Who's Elvish Yadav?

.Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav has been at the centre of a controversy over the alleged use of snake venom at a rave party organised by him in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on 2 November.

Yadav was booked on Friday, 3 November, and five others arrested by the Noida Police after the latter allegedly found nine snakes, including five cobras, and snake poison during a raid at his residence. Officials claimed that Yadav had been inviting foreigners for rave parties and providing the venom of poisonous snakes to them as a recreational drug.