Explained: What Is the Snake Venom Case Involving Jailed YouTuber Elvish Yadav?

Controversial Indian YouTuber Elvish Yadav was arrested by Noida Police on Sunday, 17 March, in a case pertaining to snake venom and snakes found at a rave party in Noida's Sector 51 in November 2023.
The winner of the reality show Bigg Boss has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.
"During the investigation, evidence was found regarding the use of snake venom in parties, the report of which was received from the forensic science laboratory. On the basis of evidence, accused Elvish Yadav was called for questioning. Today (17 March 2024), on finding sufficient evidence, he has been produced before the Hon'ble Court in the said case by increasing the Sections of the NDPS Act," Noida Police said in a statement.
But what is the 'snake venom' case about? How was Elvish Yadav caught? And why the delay in his arrest? Take a look.
