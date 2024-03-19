Explained: What Is the Snake Venom Case Involving Jailed YouTuber Elvish Yadav?
Controversial Indian YouTuber Elvish Yadav was arrested by Noida Police on Sunday, 17 March, in a case pertaining to snake venom and snakes found at a rave party in Noida's Sector 51 in November 2023.
The winner of the reality show Bigg Boss has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.
But what is the 'snake venom' case about? How was Elvish Yadav caught? And why the delay in his arrest? Take a look.
