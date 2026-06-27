Why Corruption Scandals Don't Impact the Modi Govt Like They Did in Congress Era

Has the time come for the Narendra Modi government to go? This question should have come up long before the incumbent government was enmeshed in two scandals and scams related to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

It was a different time when questions were asked, and governments were held responsible by the mainstream media and TV news anchors. Those were times when governments were accountable to the people for their deeds and misdeeds through Parliament.

Not anymore.

Today, we live in a surreal time and are faced by a government and leaders who brazenly and arrogantly say, “Resignations are not tendered in our government”. This statement by the then home minister Rajnath Singh was the first indication of how much the nature of the State in India has changed since 2014.