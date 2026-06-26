Amid Ram Mandir Probe, Champat Rai Steps Down As Trust's General Secretary

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, resigned from his position following allegations of embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The resignation came after a First Information Report was filed against eight individuals accused of misappropriating cash and valuables donated by devotees. All eight accused have been arrested, and a Special Investigation Team continues to probe the matter.