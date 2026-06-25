Supreme Court To Hear Ayodhya Ram Mandir Donation Controversy Plea On 29 June

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The Supreme Court of India has directed a petitioner to mention on 29 June a plea seeking registration of a First Information Report (FIR) and a fair, time-bound investigation into alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The petition, filed by advocates Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav, requests a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-led multi-disciplinary Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the financial and administrative affairs of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
According to Deccan Herald, the Supreme Court bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi responded to the petitioner’s request for urgent listing, instructing that the matter be mentioned on 29 June. The plea seeks directions for regulatory, supervisory, and audit mechanisms to safeguard public interest and maintain donor confidence.
As reported by Siasat, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded immediate registration of an FIR and a time-bound investigation, stating that those found guilty should be punished. VHP international president Alok Kumar called for the investigation to be completed within four months and for the case to be heard by a fast-track court on a day-to-day basis.
As highlighted by Scroll, the VHP’s demand followed the submission of a preliminary SIT report to the Uttar Pradesh government. Alok Kumar stated that media reports about the probe team’s findings suggested “there are enough grounds to file an FIR in the matter.” He added, “No further fact-finding is required for lodging an FIR. An FIR should be lodged earlier, investigation should be expedited and a chargesheet filed, and the case should be heard on a day-to-day basis in a fast-track court.”
Coverage revealed that the VHP’s stance came after the SIT, constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government on the trust’s request, submitted its preliminary report. The contents of the report remain confidential. Donors and organisations have also sought transparency regarding the use of their contributions, with some reporting a lack of receipts or clarity on the status of donated valuables.
Analysis showed that Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has been called by the SIT to submit documents related to the alleged theft of offerings and misappropriation of donations. Singh has claimed possession of several documents connected to the allegations and has advocated for an independent investigation.
The SIT, comprising Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S, and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan, was constituted on 13 June by the Uttar Pradesh government. The SIT’s preliminary report was submitted to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, and further facts are being gathered as the investigation continues.
“Based on the news that appeared in the media about extracts from the SIT report, it can be said that there are enough grounds to file an FIR in the matter,” said Alok Kumar, as cited by VHP representatives.
At the end of the preliminary probe, the SIT is expected to submit a final report within 15 days. The petitioners have argued that an independent, professional investigation is necessary to inspire public confidence, as the issues concern not only possible cognisable offences but also the faith and sentiments of devotees as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.