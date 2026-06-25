Supreme Court To Hear Ayodhya Ram Mandir Donation Controversy Plea On 29 June

As highlighted by Scroll, the VHP’s demand followed the submission of a preliminary SIT report to the Uttar Pradesh government. Alok Kumar stated that media reports about the probe team’s findings suggested “there are enough grounds to file an FIR in the matter.” He added, “No further fact-finding is required for lodging an FIR. An FIR should be lodged earlier, investigation should be expedited and a chargesheet filed, and the case should be heard on a day-to-day basis in a fast-track court.”